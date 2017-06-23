Home NATIONAL Supreme Court Could Reveal Action On Travel Ban At Any Time
Supreme Court Could Reveal Action On Travel Ban At Any Time
NATIONAL
0

Supreme Court Could Reveal Action On Travel Ban At Any Time

0
0
WireAP_fd551f22b7534735a8463c86b83e5019_12x5_1600
now viewing

Supreme Court Could Reveal Action On Travel Ban At Any Time

1024×1024
now playing

US Releases Photos Of 'Unsafe' Russian Jet Intercept

Japan Toshiba
now playing

Toshiba Gets Earnings Report Extension, Faces Delisting Risk

Solar Eclipse Oregon
now playing

Total Solar Eclipse Casts Spotlight On Rural Oregon Town

Belgium EU Summit
now playing

UK Seeks To Reassure EU Citizens They Can Stay After Brexit

Trump_49378.jpg-deeda
now playing

Ending Guessing Game, Trump Admits There Are No Comey Tapes

RT-Otto-Warmbier-funeral-09-rc-170622_31x13_1600
now playing

North Korea Denies Torturing American Detainee

media_ddc6b7cd756f4960a24146d8412185af-DMID1-5b6b90jrm-640×360
now playing

McConnell Faces Hunt For GOP Votes For Senate Health Bill

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Hit-And-Run Suspect Caught

Jared Balogun
now playing

No Bond For Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Infant

TRUMP
now playing

White House: Trump To Sign VA Accountability Bill On Friday

(AP) – The Supreme Court has almost certainly decided what to do about President Donald Trump’s travel ban affecting citizens of six mostly Muslim countries.
The country is waiting for the court to make its decision public about the biggest legal controversy in the first five months of Trump’s presidency. The issue has been tied up in the courts since Trump’s original order in January sparked widespread protests just days after he took office.
The justices met Thursday morning for their last regularly scheduled private meeting in June. They probably took a vote about whether to let the Trump administration immediately enforce the ban and hear the administration’s appeal of lower court rulings blocking the ban.
The court’s decision could come any time and is expected no later than late next week.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Says He Didn’t Tape His Conversations With Comey
  2. Trump Using Trump Hotel To Hold Trump Re-Election Fundraiser
  3. White House: Trump To Sign VA Accountability Bill On Friday
  4. Trump Disputes Russian Interference In 2016 Election
Related Posts
1024×1024

US Releases Photos Of ‘Unsafe’ Russian Jet Intercept

Roxanne Garcia 0
Solar Eclipse Oregon

Total Solar Eclipse Casts Spotlight On Rural Oregon Town

Roxanne Garcia 0
Trump_49378.jpg-deeda

Ending Guessing Game, Trump Admits There Are No Comey Tapes

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video