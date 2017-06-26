Supreme Court Rejects Arpaio Bid For Jury Trial

(AP) – The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s request to let a jury instead of a judge decide whether he is guilty of a criminal charge for disobeying a court order to stop his immigration patrols.

The rejection from the nation’s highest court came hours before the retired lawman’s trial is set to begin on Monday. Arpaio faces up to six months in prison if he’s convicted, although many doubt he will be put behind bars.

The 85-year-old Apraio ousted from office by a significant margin last year. His successor has undone some of his major moves, including the closing of the infamous Tent City outdoor jail.

The eight-day trial in Phoenix will determine whether Arpaio is guilty of misdemeanor contempt of court for disobeying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols targeting immigrants.