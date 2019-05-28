NATIONAL

Supreme Court Rejects Case on Transgender Student Bathroom Access

A Pennsylvania school district policy allowing transgender students to use the bathroom matching their gender identity is being upheld by the Supreme Court.

Today, the High Court turned down an appeal from students who are concerned they may encounter transgender students who are not fully clothed. The students argued in their appeal that the policy violated their right to privacy under the 14th Amendment and Title Nine. The transgender bathroom policy was put in place during the Obama Administration.

