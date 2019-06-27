Supreme Court Rules On Citizenship Question, Gerrymandering

A controversial citizenship question will likely not be added to the 2020 Census. That’s the result of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling today. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals in a 5-4 ruling. It’s a big defeat for the Trump administration, which wants to add a simple question to the Census about whether respondents are U.S. citizens.

The U.S. Supreme Court is also punting a key case involving partisan gerrymandering, which is the political process of drawing congressional districts. In a North Carolina case, justices said they cannot decide an issue that is up to state legislatures. The ruling was 5-4.