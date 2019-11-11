NATIONAL

Supreme Court To Hear DACA Arguments

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to discuss DACA and President Trump’s decision to end the program.

The White House announced its decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. It’s the Obama-era initiative that provided temporary protections for undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. It’s been in the courts ever since, with lower courts ruling that the Trump administration didn’t have the authority to end the program abruptly and without enough explanation.

The DACA program currently protects more than 700-thousand people from deportation.

