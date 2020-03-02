NATIONAL

Supreme Court Will Decide The Fate Of Obama Health Care Law

In this Jan. 27, 2020 photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

(AP) — The Supreme Court has agreed to decide a lawsuit threatening the Obama-era health care law, but the decision is not likely until after the 2020 election. The court said Monday it would hear an appeal by 20 mainly Democratic states of a lower-court ruling that declared part of the statute unconstitutional and cast a cloud over the rest. Defenders of the Affordable Care Act argued that the issues raised by the case are too important to let the litigation drag on in lower courts and that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans erred when it struck down the health law’s now toothless requirement that Americans have health insurance.

