Home TEXAS Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer
Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer
TEXAS
0

Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

0
0
PRAYER IN SCHOOL
now viewing

Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

murder
now playing

Fourth Suspect Facing Capital Murder Charge In Edinburg Man's Slaying

Roy Moore
now playing

Moore Pushes Back On Allegations In New TV Ad

Donald Trump
now playing

White House Defends Trump's 'Pocahontas' Joke

CLASSROOM EMPTY GENERIC
now playing

Columbine-style' Threat Probed In Colorado, 1 In Custody

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

More CPS Caseworkers Staying On Job After Pay Raises

GUN RIGHTS2
now playing

Justices Reject 2 Gun Rights Appeals

Sini Mathews mother of Sherin Mathews arrested
now playing

Bond Reduced For Mother Accused Of Leaving Child Found Dead

Screen Shot 2017-11-27 at 1.46.22 PM 1
now playing

Jonah #POTW Nov 27

jury
now playing

Jury Selection To Begin Tuesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Old Murder Case

court-gavel-generic-no-caption-jpg_1577529_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

San Benito Awarded $4 Million In Water Plant Settlement

(AP) – The Supreme Court is leaving in place a court ruling that a Texas school board can open its meetings with student-led public prayers without running afoul of the Constitution’s prohibition against government-established religion.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take a case challenging the ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans.  A three-judge panel of that court earlier this year said a lower court was correct to dismiss a lawsuit against the Birdville Independent School District over its practice of beginning meetings with a statement from a student that is usually a prayer.

The suit was filed by the American Humanist Association and a graduate of Birdville High School.

Related posts:

  1. Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer
  2. Texas Fires Special Education Director Over Past Allegations
  3. ROXANNE GARCIA
  4. Justices Ponder Need For Warrant For Cellphone Tower Data
Related Posts
TEXAS CAPITOL

More CPS Caseworkers Staying On Job After Pay Raises

jsalinas 0
Sini Mathews mother of Sherin Mathews arrested

Bond Reduced For Mother Accused Of Leaving Child Found Dead

jsalinas 0
ARREST SHOOTING ARREST POLICE CRIME

Man Arrested In Florida’s Turnpike Shooting That Injured 2

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video