Supreme Court Won’t Take Texas Case Over Student-Led Prayer

(AP) – The Supreme Court is leaving in place a court ruling that a Texas school board can open its meetings with student-led public prayers without running afoul of the Constitution’s prohibition against government-established religion.

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take a case challenging the ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans.

A three-judge panel of that court earlier this year said a lower court was correct to dismiss a lawsuit against the Birdville Independent School District over its practice of beginning meetings with a statement from a student that is usually a prayer.

The suit was filed by the American Humanist Association and a graduate of Birdville High School.

