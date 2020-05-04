Supreme Court Wraps Up Its 1st Phone Arguments

(AP) – Chief Justice John Roberts has wrapped up the first Supreme Court argument conducted by telephone with the words, “The case is submitted.” Monday’s session also was the first at which audio was available live to the public. Arguments lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. Argument had been scheduled to last an hour, as arguments in the courtroom are.

Roberts kept the arguments moving by telling the two attorneys arguing “thank you, counsel” or “briefly” when he wanted to move on to questions from the next justice. There were no real technical difficulties, though Justice Stephen Breyer’s line was briefly difficult to hear.