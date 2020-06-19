CORONAVIRUSCOVID LOCALTRENDING

Surge In Coronavirus Test Requests Prompting Long Waits At Testing Sites

The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley is fighting to keep up with what has been at least a week-long surge in the number of people seeking a coronavirus test.

The surge in the demand for tests comes as the Valley sees a dramatic rise in the number of cases of COVID-19. The numbers of people testing positive for the respiratory disease have gone from between 15 to 20 a day at the start of the month to as many as 100 a day now.

In response, UTRGV has added clinical staff at its four drive-thru testing sites, where the number of people seeking tests has tripled. The university has also beefed up staff for its call center that schedules appointments for the coronavirus tests.

