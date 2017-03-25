Home TEXAS Survey: 15 Percent Of Women On UT Campus Report Being Raped
Survey: 15 Percent Of Women On UT Campus Report Being Raped
(AP) – A survey of University of Texas undergraduates reports that 15 percent of women reported being raped on the flagship Austin campus.

Republican state Sen. Joan Huffman of Houston revealed the figure Thursday during a state Senate committee hearing. She said survey respondents said those reported rapes often came by force, threat of force, coercion or while the victim was impaired or otherwise incapacitated.

That figure hasn’t been put into full context, but is part of a major report on campus sexual assaults that the university released Friday.

Huffman’s comments came as senators heard four bills designed to reduce campus sexual assaults, including one ensuring that students aren’t punished by school conduct codes for underage drinking or other rules violations if they report an assault.

