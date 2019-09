A new survey by USA Today says Whataburger is better than In-N-Out Burger. That finding was part of the newspaper’s 2019 10-Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Texas favorite Whataburger was ranked Number 3 in the category of Best Regional Fast Food, and California-based In-N-Out Burger trailed at Number 5. A panel of experts selected 20 nominees, and a popular vote by USA Today readers did the rest.