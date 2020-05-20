NATIONAL

Survey Shows Effect Of Virus On Food Scarcity, Rent Payments

(AP) – More than 10% of households in a survey last week said they couldn’t get enough of the food they wanted or needed. The Household Pulse Survey released Wednesday also showed that almost a quarter of respondents said they had trouble paying their rent or mortgage.

The survey was released by the U.S. Census Bureau and five other federal agencies. It shows that 40% of respondents said last week they had delayed seeking medical care as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and almost 100% of respondents with kids in school had their education disrupted by school closures, transitions to online learning or having parents teach at home.

