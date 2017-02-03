Survey: Texas Retail Gasoline Prices Up 4 Cents This Week

(AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas rose 4 cents this week to reach an average $2.12 per gallon. AAA Texas on Thursday reported nationwide prices at the pump are up 3 cents this week to reach an average $2.31 per gallon.

The association survey found that San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.03 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas face the highest retail gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.19 per gallon. Association experts say U.S. gasoline prices have remained flat for nearly a month.