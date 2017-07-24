Home TEXAS Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating
Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating

0
0
Tractor Trailer Trafficking Deaths
now viewing

Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Senate OKs School Vouchers Amid House Opposition

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified

TAX FREE WEEKEND TEXAS
now playing

Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13

LAHORE BOMBING
now playing

Lahore Bombing Death Toll Rises To 22

CHARLIE GARD
now playing

Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents

Rep. Blake Farenthold
now playing

Lawmaker Blames Female Senators For Failed Bill

JAROD KUSHNER
now playing

Kushner Says He 'did not collude with Russia'

James Mathew Bradley Jr.
now playing

UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn't Know He Was Hauling People

silver-alert-banner
now playing

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care

(AP) – A survivor of the deadly trip from near the Mexican border in a sweltering tractor-trailer says he lost consciousness while sweating profusely without water inside the pitch-black, ventilation-less compartment and awoke in a San Antonio hospital bed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adan Lalravega told The Associated Press on Monday that people cried and pleaded for water and that he heard children’ voices whimper in the desperate humanity.

Lalravega also says he’d been told by smugglers who hid him and six friends in a safe house on the border in Laredo, Texas, that they’d be riding in an air-conditioned space.

Instead, the Mexican laborer from Aguascalientes says that when they boarded the truck on a Laredo street Saturday night it was already full of people. He says he couldn’t see how many because it was so dark.

The trip from Laredo to San Antonio is about two hours and Lalravega says he and his friends got in the trailer between 10 and 11 p.m. He says he never saw the truck driver and was never offered water.

He says they were being charged $5,500 for the trip and the money was never collected.

Related posts:

  1. Immigrant Deaths In Tractor-Trailer Highlight Danger Of Heat
  2. UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn’t Know He Was Hauling People
  3. Driver Could Face Death Penalty If Convicted
  4. Joint Military Civilian Health Care Exercise Returns To The Valley
Related Posts
school chairs classroom

Texas Senate OKs School Vouchers Amid House Opposition

jsalinas 0
TAX FREE WEEKEND TEXAS

Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13

jsalinas 0
Rep. Blake Farenthold

Lawmaker Blames Female Senators For Failed Bill

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video