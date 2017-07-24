Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating

(AP) – A survivor of the deadly trip from near the Mexican border in a sweltering tractor-trailer says he lost consciousness while sweating profusely without water inside the pitch-black, ventilation-less compartment and awoke in a San Antonio hospital bed.

Twenty-seven-year-old Adan Lalravega told The Associated Press on Monday that people cried and pleaded for water and that he heard children’ voices whimper in the desperate humanity.

Lalravega also says he’d been told by smugglers who hid him and six friends in a safe house on the border in Laredo, Texas, that they’d be riding in an air-conditioned space.

Instead, the Mexican laborer from Aguascalientes says that when they boarded the truck on a Laredo street Saturday night it was already full of people. He says he couldn’t see how many because it was so dark.

The trip from Laredo to San Antonio is about two hours and Lalravega says he and his friends got in the trailer between 10 and 11 p.m. He says he never saw the truck driver and was never offered water.

He says they were being charged $5,500 for the trip and the money was never collected.