A suspect in custody in Brownsville is admitting to attacking a border agent. The suspect of Mexican origin, Salvador Olvera, is under arrest and this week officials claim he has admitted to the assault.

Olvera is accused of using shackles to hit an agent after Olvera managed to get out of the shackles when he was being detained by the agent for illegally entering the country. He will remain in custody until his sentencing date comes up in September.