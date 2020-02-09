Suspect Arrested After Driving Van Through Republican Voter Registration Tent

A suspect is in custody in Florida after driving a van through a Republican Party voter registration tent. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Timm drove a van through the Duval County Republican Party’s voter sign up tent in a Walmart parking lot this weekend. Timm drove through the tent knocking over tables and chairs.
A JSO statement says the 27-year old suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license. No one was hurt in the incident which is still under investigation.
