Suspect Arrested After Driving Van Through Republican Voter Registration Tent

This February 2020 booking photo provided by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office shows Gregory William Loel Timm. The Florida sheriff's office said Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, that Timm was arrested for driving through a voter registration tent in Jacksonville, Fla. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office via AP)

A suspect is in custody in Florida after driving a van through a Republican Party voter registration tent. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says Gregory Timm drove a van through the Duval County Republican Party’s voter sign up tent in a Walmart parking lot this weekend. Timm drove through the tent knocking over tables and chairs.

A JSO statement says the 27-year old suspect faces several charges including aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license. No one was hurt in the incident which is still under investigation.