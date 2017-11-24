Home TEXAS Suspect Arrested After Texas Trooper Killed On The Job
Suspect Arrested After Texas Trooper Killed On The Job
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Suspect Arrested After Texas Trooper Killed On The Job

0
0
debrettblack
now viewing

Suspect Arrested After Texas Trooper Killed On The Job

donald trump
now playing

President Trump To Call Turkey's Erdogan On Mideast 'mess'

Target Black Friday
now playing

After Weeks Of Deals, Stores Aim To Draw Black Friday Crowds

DemsGettyImages-169249975
now playing

Democrats Also Juggling Politics Of Sexual Predation

170907-betsy-devos-title-ix-ew-1247p_0b9d460a50079c5fe0c16ab2ebbf48b3.nbcnews-ux-2880-1000
now playing

Education Dept. Wants To Narrow Civil Rights Work In Schools

2687695_1280x720
now playing

Trump Credits Troops, And Himself, For Military Advances

171122-barton-cheat_uqyfct
now playing

Barton To Go Mum Over Disclosed Photo, Citing Probe

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump Presents His Report Card, Passes With Flying Colors

George Arva Dorsey
now playing

Residents Affected By Harvey Prepare For Thanksgiving

joe barton
now playing

Joe Barton Said He'd Go To Capitol Police Over Photo

GAS PRICES
now playing

AAA: Texas, US Retail Gasoline Prices Drop 3 Cents This Week

(AP)  A Texas state trooper was shot and killed during a Thanksgiving traffic stop in East Texas.
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement on its Twitter account Thursday night identifying the trooper as Damon Allen, 41. DPS said Allen joined the department in 2002 and was married with three children.
The agency also said it will file capital murder charges against Dabrett Black, 32, of Lindale, Texas.
Allen was shot and killed before 4 p.m. Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 45 near Fairfield, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) south of Dallas, according to DPS. The department said Allen was shot with a rifle and died at the scene. The suspect then fled.
Several Texas officials reacted to Allen’s death. In a tweet, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz offered “prayers for the family and loved ones” of the trooper.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called Allen’s shooting death a “heinous crime” in a statement Thursday. Abbott also expressed his “most sincere condolences” to the trooper’s family.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Offers Reward In Border Agent’s Death
  2. Texas Governor: White House Disaster Aid Bill ‘inadequate’
  3. No Charges Against Officer In Fatal Shooting
  4. Rio Hondo Man Killed In West Texas Crash
Related Posts
donald trump

President Trump To Call Turkey’s Erdogan On Mideast ‘mess’

Fred Cruz 0
Target Black Friday

After Weeks Of Deals, Stores Aim To Draw Black Friday Crowds

Fred Cruz 0
DemsGettyImages-169249975

Democrats Also Juggling Politics Of Sexual Predation

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video