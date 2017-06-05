Home TEXAS Suspect Arrested In Houston Sandwich Store Worker Slaying
Suspect Arrested In Houston Sandwich Store Worker Slaying
TEXAS
Suspect Arrested In Houston Sandwich Store Worker Slaying

Suspect Arrested In Houston Sandwich Store Worker Slaying

(AP) – Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a Houston sandwich store employee as he tried to protect his mother who worked at the same shop.

Houston police on Friday morning announced a capital murder warrant for Jeffery Archangel. The 25-year-old Archangel surrendered Friday afternoon. Police say the case involves the Feb. 22 fatal shooting during an attempted armed robbery.

Houston police say the victim, 18-year-old Javier Flores, and his mother were alone at the shop and preparing to close when two gunmen burst in.

Police say the mother was held at gunpoint and Flores was shot while trying to intervene. Both suspects then fled.

Online records didn’t immediately list bond or attorney information for Archangel, who was charged Thursday while still at large.

