Suspect Arrested In Mercedes Man’s Death

A suspect is under arrest and facing a charge of capital murder in the death of a Mercedes-area man this past weekend. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say 24-year-old Saul Galindo Rodriguez will be arraigned on the charge this afternoon.

Rodriguez is accused of killing 59-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez, who was found in his vehicle Sunday morning on Mile 1 East south of Mile 10 North. His wife had reported him missing when he didn’t return home Saturday night.

Investigators aren’t saying yet what led them to Rodriguez, nor what the motive was for killing Gonzalez.