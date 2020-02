A suspect is under arrest in the double murder of two women on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.

Jacques Dshawn Smith is facing capital murder charges for the deaths of Abbaney and Deja Matts. The women were found dead in a dorm on Monday. Smith is believed to be Abbaney’s ex-boyfriend. Deja was a student at the university site northeast of Dallas.

Police identified Smith after viewing surveillance videos and receiving tips from witnesses.