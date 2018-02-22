Home TEXAS Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway
Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway
TEXAS
Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway

Donnie Ferrell
Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway

(AP) – Investigators have arrested a man who they say shot and killed a postal worker while he was driving an 11-ton (10-metric ton) delivery rig on a Dallas highway.

U.S. Postal Inspector Amanda McMurrey says postal inspectors in cooperation with the Dallas Police Department arrested 25-year-old Donnie Ferrell of Hutchins.

Federal investigators had offered a $50,000 reward in the early Monday shooting that left 58-year-old Tony Mosby dead.  Investigators say Mosby was driving the rig, known as a box truck, when he was shot. He was found dead in the truck, which had crashed into a guardrail on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas.

