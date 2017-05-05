Suspect Charged In Case Of Teen Slain While Protecting Mom

(AP) – Authorities say a capital murder charge has been filed against a suspect wanted in the death of an 18-year-old who was fatally shot while trying to protect his mother during an attempted robbery at the Houston sandwich store where they both worked.

Houston police said Friday that the 25-year-old suspect is being sought. Police say he was charged Thursday in the February death of Javier Flores. Flores and his mother, Hilda Vasquez, were preparing for closing when two gunman burst in.

The mother and son were the only two employees in the store at the time. Vasquez has her son was shot after running to her as one of the robbers pointed a gun at her head.