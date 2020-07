Intoxication manslaughter charges have been filed against the driver whose truck collided with an SUV in Harlingen, killing two women inside. 40-year-old Jose Junior Lincoln, who was injured in the wreck, is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

Killed were 51-year-old Minerva Garza Partida and 27-year-old Ashley Partida. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of Tyler Avenue and Eye Street Monday night.