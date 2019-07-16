Suspect Charged In Hit-And-Run Involving Golf Cart

A Brownsville man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash on South Padre Island that sent four people in a golf cart to the hospital – one in critical condition. 28-year-old Gregorio Gonzalez was brought before a judge Tuesday on four counts of accident involving injury.

Island police say Gonzalez was behind the wheel of a vehicle that collided with the golf cart early Saturday morning on Padre Boulevard near Aries Drive. The cart, which was carrying five people, flipped over. Four had to go to the hospital and one remains in critical condition. Gonzalez drove away from the scene but was arrested a short time later.