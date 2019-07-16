LOCALTRENDING

Suspect Charged With Auto Theft, Child Endangerment

Vehicle theft and child endangerment are the charges against a man accused of stealing a car with a child inside outside of a business in central McAllen. 42-year-old Andres Lucero was arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning and jailed on bonds totaling $50,000.

The incident happened in the middle of the afternoon Monday after a mother had brought one of her children inside a business near Gumwood Avenue and North Bicentennial. She came out to get her second child – but the car was gone. McAllen police were able to quickly track the vehicle down, and arrest the driver. The child was not hurt.

