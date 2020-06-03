Suspect Charged With Capital Murder In Mercedes Man’s Death

A 24-year-old man has been ordered jailed with no bond after being charged with capital murder in the beating death of a Mercedes-area man this past weekend.

Saul Galindo Rodriguez went before a judge Wednesday afternoon, a day after he was arrested in the killing of 59-year-old Gerardo Gonzalez.

Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra says Rodriguez, who was a former employee of Gonzalez, beat him with a baseball bat stemming from a dispute over wages. A bloody baseball bat was found last Saturday night in the welding shop Gonzalez owned.

Gonzalez’ body was found in his vehicle in a rural area north of Mercedes Sunday morning. An autopsy determined Gonzalez died of blunt force trauma to his head.