Home TEXAS Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout
Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout
TEXAS
0

Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout

0
0
WireAP_d40e4894e1ac4e74924fef67e278d5ab_12x5_1600
now viewing

Suspect Dead, 3 Police Officers Wounded In Texas Shootout

59321f6737982_image
now playing

Police searching for missing McAllen girl

812493_1
now playing

Legendary Southern Rocker Gregg Allman To Be Laid To Rest

phillippines-casino-0602173146-320×198
now playing

The Latest: Casino Company To Compensate Victims' Families

mexico-violence
now playing

5 Dead In Northern Mexico Border Shootouts

premium_landscape
now playing

The Latest: Woman, 82, 'Can't Believe' Airport Scuffle

1155968404_5246231319001_5246200175001-vs
now playing

Energy's Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill

FrankLloydWright_1496490721695_9633106_ver1_0
now playing

150 Years Of Frank Lloyd Wright: Special Tours Of Rare House

putin_thumbsup
now playing

Unlike Others, Putin Doesn't Criticize Trump Over Decision

000_OW1OT-e1495871188146-635×357
now playing

Tillerson Faces Task Of Defending Trump's Decision To Allies

ginsburg-workout-book
now playing

Meet America's Latest Fitness Star: Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(AP) – A murder suspect has been killed and three police officers wounded in a shootout at a Laredo convenience store.

Detective Joe Baeza, the Laredo police spokesman, said officers had been searching all day Friday for 55-year-old Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez. He was suspected in the fatal shooting of his 50-year-old girlfriend, Reyna Gonzalez Zamora, at her apartment.

Baeza said three officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of one driven by Rodriguez outside a convenience store about 5 p.m. Friday. As the officers approached, Rodriguez opened fire, drawing return fire from the officers.

Baeza says Rodriguez died at Doctors Hospital of Laredo. One officer was in critical but stable condition at University Hospital in San Antonio. The other two are in serious but stable condition at Laredo Medical Center.

Related posts:

  1. Pickup Truck Crashes Into House, Killing 1
  2. Weslaco Police Shoot At Man Wielding Shotgun
  3. A Tool To Protect Police Dogs In Drug Raids From Overdosing
  4. Harlingen Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed
Related Posts
premium_landscape

The Latest: Woman, 82, ‘Can’t Believe’ Airport Scuffle

Danny Castillon 0
1155968404_5246231319001_5246200175001-vs

Energy’s Perry Having Blast Running Agency He Vowed To Kill

Danny Castillon 0
TUNA RECALL FROZEN TUNE RECALL

Frozen Tuna Recalled After Testing Showed Hepatitis A Virus

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video