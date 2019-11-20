Suspect Dead After 16-Hour Standoff At Kerrville Movie Theater

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office says a murder suspect is dead after a long standoff in a Kerrville movie theater.

On Monday night, Fernando Rolon reportedly shot and killed Melissa Villagrana, his coworker at Walmart, and then hid out in the Rio 10 Theater. Rolon worked at both the theater and the Walmart. The 16-hour standoff ended after Rolon stopped talking to officers, and they sent robots into the theater about 3 p.m.

The sheriff’s office says Rolon had shot himself in the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.