A suspected thief is under arrest after allegedly robbing a priest in Brownsville. Héctor Salinas was stopped and arrested at the Veteran’s International Bridge on Sunday.

The case stems from a scheme dating back to 2017 when Salinas posed as a contractor to allegedly create a ruse to deceive the priest into giving him 20-thousand dollars to buy a plot of land.

Salinas was supposed to build a house on the plot but instead allegedly never delivered on the promise.