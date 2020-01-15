Suspect From Alamo Arrested In Donna Student’s Slaying

{"effects_tried":0,"photos_added":0,"origin":"gallery","total_effects_actions":0,"remix_data":[],"tools_used":{"tilt_shift":0,"resize":0,"adjust":0,"curves":0,"motion":0,"perspective":0,"clone":0,"crop":0,"enhance":0,"selection":0,"free_crop":0,"flip_rotate":0,"shape_crop":0,"stretch":0},"total_draw_actions":0,"total_editor_actions":{"border":0,"frame":0,"mask":0,"lensflare":0,"clipart":0,"text":0,"square_fit":0,"shape_mask":0,"callout":0},"source_sid":"3B797DCB-41D4-470C-BA53-EBAA78C65AC2_1579128474544","total_editor_time":82,"total_draw_time":0,"effects_applied":0,"uid":"3B797DCB-41D4-470C-BA53-EBAA78C65AC2_1579128474523","total_effects_time":0,"brushes_used":0,"height":938,"layers_used":0,"width":750,"subsource":"done_button"}
An Alamo teenager will be arraigned Thursday on a charge of murder in the death of a Donna teen this week.
17-year-old Carlos Julian Contreras has been arrested for the shooting death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo south of Donna. Homicide investigators say it appeared Castillo had been shot only about 15 minutes before his body was discovered late Tuesday afternoon by a farm worker near the Donna reservoirs. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed what clues led them to Contreras.
Castillo was a student at Donna High School, and the Donna school district has made a crisis response team available to provide grief counseling to students impacted by the tragedy.
Comments