Suspect From Alamo Arrested In Donna Student’s Slaying

An Alamo teenager will be arraigned Thursday on a charge of murder in the death of a Donna teen this week.

17-year-old Carlos Julian Contreras has been arrested for the shooting death of 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo south of Donna. Homicide investigators say it appeared Castillo had been shot only about 15 minutes before his body was discovered late Tuesday afternoon by a farm worker near the Donna reservoirs. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has not disclosed what clues led them to Contreras.

Castillo was a student at Donna High School, and the Donna school district has made a crisis response team available to provide grief counseling to students impacted by the tragedy.