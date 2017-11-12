Home NATIONAL Suspect Had Livery Car License
Suspect Had Livery Car License
NATIONAL
0

Suspect Had Livery Car License

0
0
NEW YORK PIPE BOMB SCENE
now viewing

Suspect Had Livery Car License

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump: US Must Fix 'lax immigration system'

MOON
now playing

Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars

American climate scientist Camille Parmesan
now playing

18 Climate Scientists Win French Grants

Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations

Dan Johnson Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault
now playing

Lawmaker Accused Of Sexual Assault

border patrol agents assisting immigrants in snow dec 7 and dec 8 2017
now playing

Cold Claims Immigrant Lives, Border Patrol Helps Save Others

Army 1st Sgt. Gregory McQueen
now playing

Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Strong 6-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Iran

PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DAMAGE
now playing

UN Visits Puerto Rico To Assess Help For Hurricane Victims

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Tensions Over North Korea Worsen Rights Violations

(AP) – The suspect in a pipe bomb explosion in New York City’s subway system at one point had a license to drive livery cars and for-hire vehicles.  Authorities have identified the attacker as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. The blast in an underground subway corridor during the Monday morning rush hour injured three people, as well as Ullah.

New York City’s Taxi and Limousine Commission says records show he had a for-hire license from March 2012 through March 2015. It then expired and wasn’t renewed. At the time, a for-hire license did not allow someone to drive one of the city’s yellow taxis.  The TLC says there are no records to indicate if he actually used the license to work as a car driver.

Related posts:

  1. Updated: NYC Subway Platform Explosion
  2. Convict Arraigned On Capital Murder Charge Related To Septic Tank Remains
  3. Brownsville Murder Suspect Now Charged With Child Pornography
  4. One Suspect Charged, Second On the Run In October Murder Of Mission Man
Related Posts
Donald Trump

Trump: US Must Fix ‘lax immigration system’

jsalinas 0
MOON

Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars

jsalinas 0
Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video