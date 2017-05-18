Suspect Identified In Hit-And-Run That Killed A Harlingen Woman

Harlingen police are naming a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident that occurred a week ago. Police are working to turn up 31-year-old Adrien Salas who they say is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Investigators say Salas was behind the wheel of the car that struck and killed 57-year-old Natividad Chavez as she walked across South 77 Sunshine Strip near Southland Avenue last Thursday night. Debris left at the scene and surveillance video showed it was a light-colored Ford Fusion that struck Chavez, and investigators were able to trace the car to Salas.

Photo courtesy of Harlingen Police Dept.