Suspect Identified In Hit-And-Run That Killed A Harlingen Woman
Suspect Identified In Hit-And-Run That Killed A Harlingen Woman
Suspect Identified In Hit-And-Run That Killed A Harlingen Woman

HIT AND RUN-3
Suspect Identified In Hit-And-Run That Killed A Harlingen Woman

Harlingen police are naming a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run accident that occurred a week ago. Police are working to turn up 31-year-old Adrien Salas who they say is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Adrien Salas

Investigators say Salas was behind the wheel of the car that struck and killed 57-year-old Natividad Chavez as she walked across South 77 Sunshine Strip near Southland Avenue last Thursday night. Debris left at the scene and surveillance video showed it was a light-colored Ford Fusion that struck Chavez, and investigators were able to trace the car to Salas.

 

Photo courtesy of Harlingen Police Dept.

