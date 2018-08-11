Home TEXAS Suspect In 2 Fatal Hospital Stabbings Competent
Suspect In 2 Fatal Hospital Stabbings Competent
TEXAS
Suspect In 2 Fatal Hospital Stabbings Competent

STABBING CUTTING SLASHING
Suspect In 2 Fatal Hospital Stabbings Competent

Juan Francisco Kiko Trevino Chavez
Mexican Drug Cartel Trafficker Gets Life Term In US Prison

LINA HIDALGO
27-Year-Old Houston Immigrant Elected County Leader In Upset

Terry Thompson
Prosecutor Says 25-Year Sentence Appropriate

PRISON JAIL
Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

texas prison texas prisoners inmates
Inmate Accused Of Molestation Dies After Attack

DEADLY FIRE
4 Children Killed In Late-Night House Fire

DONALD TRUMP
Court Says Trump Can't End DACA

Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot
Hero Sheriff Ron Helus Spoke With Wife Right Before Being Shot

CA Bar Shooting Update
CA Bar Shooting Update

JEFF SESSIONS
Sessions Tells Justice Staff He's Proud Of Work

(AP) – A psychologist has determined a suspect in a 2013 stabbing attack at an East Texas hospital that left a nurse and a visitor dead is competent to stand trial.  The Longview News-Journal reports Kyron Rayshawn Templeton received psychiatric treatment and underwent another mental evaluation last month.  Templeton on Monday was transferred from a mental health facility to jail in Longview, where he’s charged with capital murder and aggravated assault.

Templeton was twice ruled incompetent in the November 2013 attacks at then-Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview. Police say Templeton was at the center, where his mother was scheduled for surgery, and told an officer he thought “they” were trying to kill her.  Police say 57-year-old nurse Gail Sandidge and 82-year-old visitor Harris Teel were fatally stabbed. Three others were wounded.

