Suspect In Campus Shooting Had Quit Classes

Police secure the main entrance to UNC Charlotte after a shooting at the school that left at least two people dead, Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)

(AP) – A spokeswoman for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte says the suspect in a shooting that killed two students and wounded four others had withdrawn from classes and was no longer enrolled as a student.

UNC-Charlotte spokeswoman Buffy Stephens said Wednesday that suspect Trystan Andrew Terrell withdrew from school earlier this year. Campus police said they disarmed and arrested Terrell in the classroom where the shooting happened Tuesday.

The university said the dead are 21-year-old Riley Howell of Waynesville and 19-year-old Ellis Parlier of Midland. Wounded were 20-year-old Sean Dehart of Apex, 23-year-old Emily Houpt of Charlotte and 19-year-old Drew Pescaro of Apex.

Also shot was 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan of Saihat, Saudia Arabia. UNC-Charlotte Chancellor Philip DuBois said in radio interviews Wednesday that the freshman student’s father is coming from Saudi Arabia.