Home NATIONAL Suspect In Custody In Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack
Suspect In Custody In Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Suspect In Custody In Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

0
0
5bd4835024f3a_image
now viewing

Suspect In Custody In Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

ACTIVE+SHOOTER22
now playing

Pittsburgh Police Report Active Shooter Near Synagogue

LKJ
now playing

Militia Offers To Help Stop Caravan Raise Concern At Border

5bd337f140ae2_image
now playing

US Sends Aid To Pacific Islands Devastated By Huge Typhoon

AP18299612683812_JfuJuSS_t715
now playing

Migrant Caravan Members Reject Offer To Stay In Mexico

2000
now playing

US Defense Chief: Killing Of Writer Is Threat To Stability

1347
now playing

Bomb Suspect: Ex-Stripper With Cash Problems, Trump Devotion

untitled
now playing

Trump Lectures Media For Trying 'To Score Political Points'

World Series Red Sox Dodgers Baseball
now playing

Late, Late Show: Dodgers Beat Red Sox In Longest Series Game

5bd3ce93d7546_image
now playing

Obama Rips Trump, GOP In Fiery Speeches For Midwest Dems

Britain_Magna_Carta_49758
now playing

US Tourist Stops Thief Who Tried To Ateal Magna Carta In UK

(AP) – Police are reporting a suspect is in custody after a shooting that caused “multiple casualties” at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri says police have no more information at this time because they are still trying to clear the building and figure out if any more threats exist.

The synagogue is located at the intersection of Wilkins and Shady avenues. The tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, about 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh, is the hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

President Donald Trump says he’s been monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said “looks like multiple fatalities.”

Related posts:

  1. Pittsburgh Police Report Active Shooter Near Synagogue
  2. Sessions Says Suspect Faces 5 Federal Charges
  3. Documents Show Bomb Suspect Has Criminal Record
  4. Florida Bombing Suspect To Be Tried In NYC
Related Posts
ACTIVE+SHOOTER22

Pittsburgh Police Report Active Shooter Near Synagogue

Danny Castillon 0
LKJ

Militia Offers To Help Stop Caravan Raise Concern At Border

Danny Castillon 0
5bd337f140ae2_image

US Sends Aid To Pacific Islands Devastated By Huge Typhoon

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video