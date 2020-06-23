Suspect In Custody In Shooting That Critically Wounded Rural Edinburg Woman

A suspect is under arrest accused of shooting and critically wounding an 18-year-old Edinburg-area woman Monday night.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies tracked down 17-year-old Jonathan Mugia Salinas, who is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies had responded to a report of a robbery on Phyliss Lane near Cesar Chavez and Iowa Roads east of Edinburg.

A woman who’d been shot was rushed to the hospital. Sheriff’s officials now say robbery was not a factor in the attack. It’s not clear if Salinas and the victim knew each other