Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Officer Identified
Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Officer Identified
TEXAS
Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Officer Identified

DEADLY SHOOTING
Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of Officer Identified

(AP) – Police have released the identity of their suspect in the fatal shooting of a Central Texas officer who was serving a warrant for his arrest.

Officials in San Marcos, Texas, said in a Tuesday statement that an arrest warrant has been issued for 51-year-old Stewart Thomas Mettz. He is suspected of shooting Officer Kenneth Copeland multiple times Monday. Mettz also was shot and remains in an Austin hospital. His condition was not provided.

Officer Kenneth Copeland

The statement said no charge has been filed yet regarding the Copeland shooting but said he remains their suspect.  The 58-year-old officer was a 19-year veteran of the San Marcos Police Department.  San Marcos is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Austin.

