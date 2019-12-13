Suspect In Georgia Factory Shooting Taken Into Custody, Victim Dies

Authorities stand outside a business in Conyers, Ga. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Dart Container Corp. spokeswoman Margo Burrage says a person entered the company's Conyers plant around 7 a.m. with a gun. (John Spink/Atlanta Journal and Constitution via AP)

Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is confirming that it has a suspect in custody from Friday’s shooting at a Georgia factory. They are also announcing the victim in the shooting has died.

The shooting took place at Dart Container Corporation, a food service company that is about 26 miles east of Atlanta. Eighteen-year-old Cameron Golden was taken into custody at a Greyhound bus station in Birmingham, Alabama. The victim was identified as Taurus Andrews. No motive for the shooting was announced.