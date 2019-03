This frame from video that was livestreamed Friday, March 15, 2019, shows a gunman, who used the name Brenton Tarrant on social media, in a car before the mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand. (Shooter's Video via AP)

The suspect in the terror attack that left 49 people dead at two mosques in New Zealand is being identified as Brenton Tarrant.

Tarrant livestreamed his shooting spree at one of the mosques in Christchurch by using a helmet camera. Tarrant, an Australian, is described by police as an “extremist, right-wing violent terrorist.” He had previously written a 70-page anti-immigrant manifesto.

Police say three other armed suspects in the terrorist attacks have also been taken into custody.