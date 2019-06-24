Suspect In Motorcycle Crash Appears In Court

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, stands during his arraignment in Hampton District Court, Monday, June 24, 2019, in Springfield, Mass. Zhukovskyy, the driver of a truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists, was charged Monday with seven counts of negligent homicide. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP, Pool)

(AP) – The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists is being returned to New Hampshire to face charges of negligent homicide.

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was handed over to New Hampshire authorities after a brief court appearance Monday in Springfield, Massachusetts. The 23-year-old looked down at his feet as he was led into the courtroom with his hands cuffed behind his back.

Zhukovskyy was arrested at his home in West Springfield on a fugitive from justice charge related to Friday’s crash. Officials say Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck, towing a flatbed trailer, collided with motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in the northern New Hampshire community of Randolph.

Records show that Zhukovskyy was arrested on drunken driving charges last month and in 2013.