Suspect In Motorcycle Crash Appears In Court

(AP) – The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists is being returned to New Hampshire to face charges of negligent homicide.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was handed over to New Hampshire authorities after a brief court appearance Monday in Springfield, Massachusetts. The 23-year-old looked down at his feet as he was led into the courtroom with his hands cuffed behind his back.
Zhukovskyy was arrested at his home in West Springfield on a fugitive from justice charge related to Friday’s crash. Officials say Zhukovskyy’s pickup truck, towing a flatbed trailer, collided with motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in the northern New Hampshire community of Randolph.
Records show that Zhukovskyy was arrested on drunken driving charges last month and in 2013.
