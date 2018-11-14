Home NATIONAL Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard
Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard
Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard

Nikolas Cruz
Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard

The former student jailed on charges that he killed 17 people at a Florida high school is now accused of attacking a jail house deputy.

According to the arrest report, when a detention officer told Nikolas Cruz to stop dragging his feet, Cruz flipped him off and attacked. Cruz allegedly punched the deputy several times and briefly got hold of his Taser.

The sergeant wrestled the weapon away from Cruz and struck him in the head with it. Cruz gave up the fight and was returned to his cell last night. He’s facing three new charges in addition to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

