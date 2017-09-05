Home NATIONAL Suspect In Phoenix Shootings: ‘I’m innocent’
(AP) – A 23-year-old Phoenix man arrested in a series of shootings in which nine people were killed is proclaiming his innocence.  Aaron Juan Saucedo said “I’m innocent” during a brief initial court appearance. The judge said Saucedo faces eight counts of first-degree murder and multiple counts of other crimes.

The former bus driver’s only other comment was to acknowledge that he understood the purpose of the court appearance late Monday night.  The judge agreed with a prosecutor that Saucedo should be held without bond.

Records related to the initial court appearance remain sealed at the prosecution’s request.  The case has been dubbed the Serial Street Shooter. A shooter stalked victims after dark and gunned them down as they stood outside their homes or sat in their cars.

