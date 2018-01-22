Home TEXAS Suspect In Slaying Of Woman Dies After Shooting Self
(AP) – Officials say a 37-year-old Army veteran suspected of fatally shooting his estranged wife or girlfriend in San Antonio and then fleeing with their 18-month-old son has died after shooting himself.

Capt. John Koch of the Guadalupe County sheriff’s office tells The Associated Press that Richard Concepcion was pronounced dead Sunday at a hospital. A multi-county manhunt had ensued after the woman was shot and the child was taken earlier Sunday in San Antonio.  About two hours after an Amber Alert was issued, Concepcion and his son were found by authorities in Guadalupe County, located east of San Antonio. The child was safe in Concepcion’s truck.

A U.S. Army Medical Department and School spokesman tells the San Antonio Express-News Concepcion was an Army staff sergeant on transition leave until his retirement.

