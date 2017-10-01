Home TEXAS Suspect In Throat-Slashing Of Wife, Son Extradited To Texas
Suspect In Throat-Slashing Of Wife, Son Extradited To Texas
TEXAS
0

Suspect In Throat-Slashing Of Wife, Son Extradited To Texas

0
0
d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now viewing

Suspect In Throat-Slashing Of Wife, Son Extradited To Texas

debbie-reynolds-and-carrie-fisher
now playing

Debbie Reynolds' Death Certificate Confirms Stroke

jeff-sessions
now playing

Sessions Has No Reason To Doubt Russian Hacking

police-badge-generic
now playing

Police: Austin Officer Fired After Breaking Into Home

texas-capital
now playing

Texas Legislature To Open With Far More Pomp Than Policy

BOILD WATER ADVISORY
now playing

San Benito Under A Boil Water Advisory

ruben-torres-abigail-estrada
now playing

Opening Statements Set For Ruben Torres Capital Murder Trial

motorcycle high speed chase police
now playing

Edinburg Woman Facing Charges In Deadly Collision With Motorcyclist

PEDESTIRAN DEATH AUTO PEDESTRIAN
now playing

Elderly Woman Killed In Gruesome Expressway Accident

monopoly
now playing

Emoji? Bunny? The Next Generation Monopoly Token? You Decide

tanzania
now playing

At Least 12 Dead After Ferry Capsizes In Storm In Tanzania

craig-vendewege
Craig Vendewege

(AP) – A man suspected of slashing the throats of his wife and 3-month-old son has been extradited to Texas and is being held on a capital murder charge.  Thirty-five-year-old Craig Vandewege was booked Tuesday into the Tarrant County jail in Fort Worth, Texas.  He was arrested in Colorado after he told police during a traffic stop that he was having a “long week” because his wife and child had been murdered and he was being blamed.  He told officers that his family had moved from the Denver area in 2016 and that he had returned to bury them.

 

craig-vendewege-family-wife-and-sonPolice have said Vandewege called 911 on Dec. 15 and said he returned from work to his Fort Worth home and found his wife, Shanna Riddle Vandewege, and their son Diederik dead.

Related posts:

  1. Handcuffed Texas Suspect Who Shot Himself Has Died
  2. Police Department Details Violations By Officer
  3. Fort Campbell Soldier From Texas Dies In Jordan
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
police-badge-generic

Police: Austin Officer Fired After Breaking Into Home

jsalinas 0
texas-capital

Texas Legislature To Open With Far More Pomp Than Policy

jsalinas 0
Dan-Patrick1

Texas Lieutenant Governor Vows Not To ‘primary’ Governor

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video