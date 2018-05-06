Suspect In Voter Fraud Case Makes Bail

A suspect in the Edinburg voter fraud case is out of jail for the moment after a judge reduced his bail. Francisco Támez bailed out of jail on Monday after his lawyer argued successfully to get his bail amount reduced.

Támez has a felony conviction for an Oklahoma burglary but has yet to complete his punishment which makes him ineligible to vote. He was arrested by Texas Rangers on Friday and faces election fraud charges after he voted in Edinburg’s recent municipal elections as well as in the 2018 March primary.