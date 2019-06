A man faces charges after getting caught at a Valley port of entry with liquid methamphetamine.

Customs agents at the Hidalgo Port of Entry say an Edinburg man whose identity was not yet released had 37 packages weighing nearly 87-pounds of liquid methamphetamine hidden in the back of his pick up.

The CBP report on Friday said the drugs valued at over one-point-seven-million dollars were seized on May 29th. K-9 officers assisted in detecting the drugs during an inspection.