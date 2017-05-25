Home LOCAL Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder
Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder
LOCAL
Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder

Suspect Nabbed In Brownsville Cold Case Murder

Ciro Cantu Munoz: Photo courtesy of Cameron County Sheriff’s Dept.

A man wanted for a murder 13 years ago in Brownsville is under arrest. Ciro Cantu Munoz was arrested as he crossed into the U.S. at the B-and-M International Bridge last night.  Munoz is accused of shooting and killing Jesus Hilario Jimenez back in late March 2004.

Investigators say Jimenez was dating Munoz’ ex-wife and that he shot Jimenez in the head as he sat inside his car outside the woman’s home.

Munoz had been indicted for the murder, but fled to Mexico and was able to avoid capture until he was stopped by CBP officers last night.

