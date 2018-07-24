Home TEXAS Suspect Sought After Gunfire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt
Suspect Sought After Gunfire Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Hurt

(AP) – Police are seeking an armed suspect after gunfire at an East Texas home left one person dead and two wounded.

Tyler police on Tuesday said investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shootings. Officer Don Martin says a witness told police that a man holding a gun was seen running from the location.

Martin says police on Monday night responded to calls about gunfire heard in the neighborhood and then located a man shot to death inside a residence.

Martin says a wounded man found on the front porch was hospitalized Tuesday in critical condition. Police didn’t immediately release the condition of a woman who was also found shot in the home and transported to a Tyler hospital.  Names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

