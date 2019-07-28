LOCALTRENDING

Suspect Sought In Deadly Hit And Run In Mission

Mission police are asking for your help in locating the hit and run driver who left a man dead.

The victim, 22-year-old Jesus Zamudio Diaz, was killed in the accident on the 900 block of West Expressway 83 near West “A” Street. Police say the suspect vehicle may be a dark gray Ford Mustang with damage to the right front and a missing passenger side mirror.

The accident happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday, and Mission police are asking anyone who saw what happened to call the Mission CrimeStoppers line at 581-8477.

